Imphal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of 6 accused persons who were arrested by the state police in connection with the viral video depicting two tribal women being paraded naked in public by a mob in Manipur.

Out of the 14 individuals identified from the distressing video, 7 persons, including a juvenile reportedly involved in the crime were apprehended by the police.

The juvenile is presently being held in an observation home.

However, in its ongoing investigation, the CBI has taken custody of 6 accused individuals as of Wednesday.

After detaining 4 persons in CBI custody for three days, 2 more alleged accused were placed in CBI custody, bringing the total to 6 persons.

On Tuesday, these two alleged accused were presented before the Court of Special Judges (SC&ST and Prevention of Atrocity Act) Thoubal.

They were produced by a team from the Thoubal district police after the completion of the police custody period.

During the court proceedings, the CBI filed an application for the custody of the accused individuals to further investigate the case.

After considering the submission of the CBI counsel and reviewing the case records, the court granted the CBI’s request.

For the two accused, the court remanded one of them in CBI custody until August 8, while the other was remanded until August 2.

Four other accused individuals have been in the custody of the CBI for more than three days.

In the case of the alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur on May 4, the CBI has taken over the investigation into a video clip that went viral on social media platforms earlier this month.

The video showed two women from one of the warring communities in the state being paraded naked by an unruly mob from the other side.

This incident went viral on July 19 and triggered a massive uproar across the country due to the alleged crimes being committed in the northeastern state.