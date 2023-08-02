NEW DELHI: Leaders of the opposition parties, under INDIA bloc, met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday (August 02) over the Manipur issue.

The INDIA leaders sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu on the Manipur issue.

The opposition parties leaders, who met President Murmu claimed that violence in the Northeast state of Manipur continues unabated.

The INDIA delegation that met President Droupadi Murmu also comprised of the MPs, who recently visited the strife-torn state of Manipur.

Opposition bloc INDIA suggested that President Droupadi Murmu nominate two Manipuri women from different communities to the Rajya Sabha.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition parties have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue inside the Parliament.

Notably, PM Modi has refrained to speak on the matter for the past over three months, despite Manipur being on the boil.

Large-scale violence broke out in Manipur following ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur on May 3.

Since then, nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands others displaced due to the violence.