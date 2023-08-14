Guwahati: Two Manipur fish farmers who were awarded for producing the most fish are among the special guests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Independence Day 2023 celebrations in New Delhi on August 15.

Laimujam Dinamani Singh of Tentha Khunou in Thoubal District and Salam Rohendro Singh of Laphupat Tera in Imphal West District, along with their wives, are among 1,800 special guests of the Prime Minister during this year’s Independence Day celebration at Red Fort, New Delhi.

The two progressive fish farmers were nominated as special guests of the Prime Minister of India in accordance with an instruction from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, in recognition of their significant performances and contributions to the development of the fisheries sector in Manipur.

Dinamani was distinguished as the highest producer of fish, as well as the largest producer of Meitei Sareng (Manipuri freshwater shark), at the Ningol Chakouba Fish Fair and Fish Crop Competition 2022 and Emoinu Fish Festival 2023, which were organized by the State Fisheries Department in October 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

Similarly, Rohendro also achieved the rare feat of being the largest fish producer at the State Level Fish Fair held in 2020. In addition, both of them have been honoured with various prizes by fisheries institutions such as the College of Fisheries, Tripura, and research centres under the Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

According to the Director of Fisheries, Manipur, Heisnam Balkrisna Singh, the accommodation in New Delhi and local transport for the two fish farmers and their spouses will be borne by the concerned ministry.