ITANAGAR: former Manipur chief secretary J Suresh Babu has been appointed as the Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), formerly Arunachal University, near Itanagar is the oldest varsity in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is the only central university in the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the authorities of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh, former Manipur chief secretary J Suresh Babu will assume the responsibilities and duties as Chancellor of the varsity with immediate effect.

He will serve as Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh for a period of five years.

Babu’s appointment as Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh was confirmed by President Droupadi Murmu.

In the statement, registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh – Dr NT Rikam hailed the appointment of former Manipur chief secretary J Suresh Babu saying that someone with Babu’s extensive administrative experience is seen as a positive step for the university’s future endeavours.

It may be mentioned here that the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal Pradesh had been without a chancellor since 2018.

J Suresh Babu is an MBBS from Guntur Medical College and MS from PGI-Chandigarh.

He retired as Manipur chief secretary after 34 years services as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.