Agartala: In the past 24 hours, Tripura Police made significant seizures of contraband items worth Rs 50 lakh from the Churaibari area, situated along the interstate boundary of Assam and Tripura.

Late Wednesday night, officers apprehended a man named Billal Uddin (30) with a massive consignment of heroin.

The accused is a resident of Dharmanagar in the North district.

The seized heroin is valued at Rs 45 lakh during a routine vehicle check.

Superintendent of Police, North District, Bhanupada Chakraborty, said, “While inspecting a motorcycle, Officer-In-Charge of Churaibari Police Station discovered five packets containing 60 grams of heroin and assorted vials.”

He added, “A case has been registered against the accused, and the contraband is estimated to have a black market value of Rs 40 lakh.”

On Thursday morning, acting on a tip-off, the Churaibari Police Station’s officer-in-charge arrested a local resident from Ward No. 4 of East Churaibari, in possession of 410 bottles of banned Phensidyl, with an estimated black market value of Rs 5 lakh.

Officer-In-Charge Samaresh Das stated, “It was revealed that Debbarma was hoarding Phensidyl in his residence for smuggling purposes. He has been charged under the NDPS Act, and will be presented before the court.”