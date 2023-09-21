AGARTALA: Hinting at the “Greater Tipraland” demand of the TIPRA party in Tripura, state minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that ‘partition’ of the state will not ensure development in the tribal areas.

Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury made this statement without naming the “Greater Tipraland” issue or the TIPRA party.

Chowdhury further said that the ruling BJP in Tripura is committed to bring development in the tribal areas of the state.

“BJP is committed towards developing tribals areas of Tripura,” said minister Sushanta Chowdhury while briefing media in Agartala on Wednesday (September 20).

The Tripura minister also highlighted the state government’s initiatives for socio-economic development of indigenous communities in the state.

He said that the Tripura government allocated Rs 30 crore under the chief minister tribal development mission (CMTDM) in the budget for the current fiscal.