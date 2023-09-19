AGARTALA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Jirania railway station in West District of Tripura apprehended an individual in possession of two pistols and a magazine.

According to RPF sources, acting on a tip-off, the Railway Protection Force detained a man at Jirania railway station in Tripura as he was arriving from Hojai in Assam.

“The individual, identified as Dipankar Sen, disembarked from the Kanchanjunga Express originating in Hojai at Jirania railway station,” an RPF official said:

The official said: “During a routine check, the RPF team made a crucial discovery, confiscating two 7.65 mm pistols along with four empty magazines.”

Further investigation revealed that the seized firearms included one of American origin and another of Chinese manufacture.

It was discovered that Dipankar Sen had transported them from Nagaland with intentions to smuggle them into Bangladesh.

Dipankar Sen is a resident of Devipur in Sepahijala district of Tripura.