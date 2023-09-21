SHILLONG: A shocking incident has been reported from Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

A class 12 girl student was allegedly brutally attacked by unidentified miscreants while she was on her way back to home from school.

The girl was allegedly hit by the miscreants on the face with a stone.

Then, according to reports, a knife was place on her neck by the miscreants while threatening her.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at the Shillong civil hospital in Meghalaya.

The alleged incident took place on September 19 near Lawbyrtun village at Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Mairag is located around 40 kilometres from the the capital city of Meghalaya – Shillong.

The victim girl is a student at the Mawkyllei Higher Secondary School.

The girl was rescued by her classmates in pool of blood with her face severely injured.

The girl’s classmates tracked her down after spotting her sweater and a blood-stained cloth lying on the street.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police has launched an investigation into the crime.