SHILLONG: The Governor House at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya is likely to be ready by March next year.

This was informed by Meghalaya GAD minister Rakkam Sangma on Wednesday (September 20).

In his reply to a starred question tabled in the Meghalaya assembly Rakkam Sangma said that the time of completion for the balance works is 12 months from the date of issue of final work order that is by March 24, 2024.

Time of completion of the additional works is 12 months from the date of issue of final work order that is by January 2024, he said.

The original administrative approval was accorded on September 7, 2009 and the foundation stone was laid on August 6, 2010.

Also read: Meghalaya and Assam to hold talks on remaining border issues in October

The administrative approval for the balance works was accorded on December 2, 2020 and administrative approval for additional works was accorded on October 27, 2022.

The original tender was floated on November 14, 2009 and tender for the balance works was floated on December 3, 2020.

Tender for additional works was floated on October 28, 2022.

The Meghalaya minister said that the original sanctioned amount is Rs 5,47,89,000.