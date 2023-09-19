SHILLONG: An ugly clash at the campus of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong city of Meghalaya has left at least four students injured.

The brawl reportedly took place at around 10 pm on Monday (September 18).

According to reports, the clash allegedly took place between students of two different communities in the university.

The clash reportedly broke out when a group of students allegedly surrounded students of Hostel 19 of the NEHU.

There are also reports of students pelting stones.

The clash also resulted in damage to private properties.

Windshields and windows of several cars sustained damages due to the stone pelting.

However, the situation was soon brought under control after the arrival of personnel and officials of the Mawkynroh police outpost in Shillong, Meghalaya.

However, the real cause of the clash is yet to be known.