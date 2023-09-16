Guwahati: The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) and the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) have appealed to the Vice-Chancellor of NEHU to reconsider the premature implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

They have cited several concerns, including the lack of approval from the Academic Council of NEHU, the ambiguity of the assessment methods and pedagogy, and the potential impact on the quality of education.

The two associations have also clarified that if the NEP is not implemented in Meghalaya in 2023, students and parents should not worry, as the present educational framework will remain robust and valid.

Students will continue to receive their education under the 3-year undergraduate programme, and admission to PG programmes will still be based on CUET.

The MCTA and NEHUTA have also expressed concern about the potential increase in the cost of education under the NEP, which could have a negative impact on parents, particularly those from lower-income groups.

Overall, the MCTA and NEHUTA are urging the Vice-Chancellor of NEHU to delay the implementation of the NEP until it has been properly vetted and all stakeholders have had a chance to prepare.