Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the state government is still looking at other regions of the state for implementation of the railway project, after the project in the Khasi Hills region has faced roadblocks due to opposition from different quarters.

Sangma said that the government is mindful of the concerns of the people and does not want to force the project through.

He said that the government is also working with the railway minister to find a way to move forward with the project in the Khasi Hills region.

However, Sangma said that the government needs to be realistic about the situation and that it may need to divert the funds for the railway project to other regions of the state if the project in the Khasi Hills region does not move forward.

Sangma said that the government is open to all options and that it is committed to finding a solution that is acceptable to all stakeholders.

Sangma also said that the government is exploring other mechanisms to address the concerns of the people about illegal immigration, such as the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Rights Act (MRRSA).