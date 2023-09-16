Guwahati: A truck with 18 cattle heads was found abandoned in Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district of Assam on Friday night.

Locals found the truck parked mysteriously on the roadside and informed the police suspecting a smuggling attempt.

The truck was registered with the registration number AS-28-AC-0450 and belonged to one Amir Hussain.

The police arrived at the scene and found that the truck was empty except for the cattle heads. There was no driver or anyone else in the truck.

The police suspect that the cattle were being smuggled to other states and that the truck was abandoned after the smugglers were tipped off about the police presence.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

They are also trying to track down the owner of the truck and the cattle.