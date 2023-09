Guwahati: On Saturday morning, an unidentified man was found hanging at a dump yard in the Machkhowa area of Guwahati, Assam.

The man’s body was discovered near the busy markets of Machkhowa in Fancy Bazar.

The Bharalumukh police were informed of the incident and arrived at the scene to recover the body for post-mortem.

The police have launched an investigation.

The exact cause of death is not known yet, but a suicide has been suspected.