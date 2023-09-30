Guwahati: On Saturday, the Syiem of Raid Marwet, Arun Ken Syiem, summoned non-tribal shop owners without trading licenses to his office in 9th Mile Baridua in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya.

According to Syiem, these businesses must obtain Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) permission to continue operating. Non-compliant shop owners were ordered to apply for licenses immediately or risk temporary closure of their shops.

The meeting was attended by the EM of Trade, Gigur Myrthong, and Gabriel Wahlang, an MLA and MDC of Nongstoin. Non-tribal shop owners expressed their willingness to comply with Myrthong and Syiem Raid’s directives.

However, some mentioned that they had applied for licenses but not yet received them, while others voiced concerns about the high fees associated with trading licenses.

Myrthong explained that delays in obtaining trading licenses may be due to documentation issues.

He also assured the group that he would investigate the claims regarding high license fees.

Additionally, he promised to carefully assess the situations of those with shops in border areas, acknowledging their crucial role in state border protection.