Guwahati: The 2nd Sohra International Half Marathon concluded in style with the backdrop of the Seven Sisters Falls for the Closing Ceremony. A total of 3000+ Runners in all categories turned up in the early hours of Saturday morning, including over 1200 Children excited to participate

The Event, recognised by World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India, began with the 21K event, and had the 10K and Run for Fun (5K) begin in a staggered fashion. Runners from Assam, UP, and New Delhi came for the run, including International seasoned marathoners from countries such as Kenya. The Flag off for the events were done by Dr. Vijay Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Smt. Isawanda Laloo, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Smt. Hema Naik, SDO Civil (Sohra), and Shri John F. Kharshiing, Working President, Meghalaya State Olympic Association.

The 21K Elite Category was won by Elkana Rolo from Kenya who completed the run in 1:06 Hours. The Indian runners were not far behind, with the 21K Elite Womens’s Category being won by Renu Singh form India, with a timing of 1:10 Hours! In addition to the Podium places, awards were also given to up to 5 Consolation places.

The highlight of the event, however was the Run for Fun category, where over 2000 runners participated, some as young as 6 years old! The run was testament to the excitement that such events being to the area, where spectators lined up on either side of the road to clap and cheer the runners on! A host of media outlets and other officials of the national athletics stakeholders added to the pomp of the event.

The Closing Ceremony was graced by the presence of Shri Shakliar Warjri, Honourable Minister, Sports and Youth Affairs, as well as the MLAs of the Sohra and Shella constituencies, Shri Gavin Mylliem and Shri Balajied Synrem.

Going forward, the Department will continue to build the legacy of the Marathon, and improve the sporting ecosystem of Meghalaya.