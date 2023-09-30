GUWAHATI: Sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate (VACD) arrested a lot mandal from the Narayanpur revenue circle office in Lakhimpur district, Assam on charges of bribery on Saturday.

The lot mandal Dulal Chandra Baniya had demanded Rs 80,000 as a bribe from an individual for processing mutation works. Later, the lot mandal had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 60,000.

The individual approached the VAC Directorate to take necessary legal action against the public servant.

Also Read: Assam CM lauds Lovlina Borgohain for her brilliant entry into semifinals at Asian Games 2023

“A trap was laid today by a team from the VAC Directorate at Dhalpur under Lakhimpur district. Dulal Chandra Baniya was caught red-handed in his home at Dhalpur at 9:35 am, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the individual,” police said.

Also Read: Assam: One dead, several injured in road accident on Guwahati flyover

“The bribe money was recovered from him in the presence of independent witnesses,” they said.

“During a search of the house of the public servant, an additional amount of Rs 2,49,900 was recovered and was seized,” they also said.

“In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on vide ACB PS case No 73/2023 under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018),” they added.