Guwahati: Assam pugilist Lovlina Borgohain on Saturday won her quarterfinal bout 5-0 against South Korea’s Suyeon Seong to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s 75kg boxing in the ongoing 19th Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China, thus assuring a medal for India.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, Lovlina, is now only a win away from earning an Olympic quota.

She has not yet won the Olympic quota as 66kg and 75kg pugilists who win gold and silver medals will qualify in these two categories.

On the other hand, Nikhat Zareen became the first Indian boxer to earn an Olympic quota on Friday.

She needed just 127 seconds to dismantle the Jordanian Nassar Hanan.

The semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg and 60kg events, as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg events, will qualify for the Paris Olympics.