SHILLONG: A deputy commissioner (DC)-level meeting was held between officials from Meghalaya and Assam on Thursday (September 28) to quell tensions at Lapangap village along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The DC-level meeting was held between Meghalaya and Assam follows tensions that erupted between Pnars and Karbis residing in the area after a border skirmish.

The Meghalaya team was led by West Jaiñtia Hills DC BS Sohliya and SP C Syrti.

On the other hand, the Assam delegation was led by West Karbi Anglong DC Krishna Baruah and SP I Barua.

In the meeting, the Karbis demanded uprooting of tree saplings at Loom Moopyrdet and Loom Pdeinphniar.

Also read: Meghalaya-Assam border row: Uneasy calm in Lapangap after skirmish

They said that Pnars be allowed to proceed with the harvest of rice from the paddies at Lapangap and Nongjrong only after their demand is met.

Meanwhile, the Assam police assured escort services to ensure the safety of the Pnars during the rice harvesting process in Lapangap and Nongjrong.

It may be mentioned here that an inter-state border skirmish between people belonging to Pnar and Karbi communities in Meghalaya and Assam took place on September 26 and 27.

During the border skirmish the Karbis allegedly resorted to using bows and arrows, while the Pnars retaliated with slingshots.

Police personnel from Assam and Meghalaya had rushed to the site of the clash to bring the situation under control.

Also read: Meghalaya: ILP will not affect tourist footfall, says tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh

The Assam police personnel, according to reports, fired tear gas shells to disperse the clashing groups.

Since the breaking out of the clash, tension have continued to prevail in Lapangap area in Meghalaya along the Assam border.

Lapangap village is located in the border of West Jaiñtia Hills district in Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya minister Paul Lyngdoh informed that CM Conrad Sangma spoke to his Assam counterpart on the clashes.

“Skirmishes have been there is the past and this will end once we are able to resolve the border dispute,” he said.