SHILLONG: An uneasy calm prevails at Lapangap in Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya following a skirmish between Pnars and Karbis in the area.

An inter-state border skirmish between people belonging to Pnar and Karbi communities in Meghalaya and Assam took place on September 26.

During the border skirmish the Karbis allegedly resorted to using bows and arrows, while the Pnars retaliated with slingshots.

Police personnel from Assam and Meghalaya had rushed to the site of the clash to bring the situation under control.

The Assam police personnel, according to reports, fired tear gas shells to disperse the clashing groups.

Since the breaking out of the clash, tension have continued to prevail in Lapangap area in Meghalaya along the Assam border.

According to reports, the clash that ended on September 26 evening after intervention of police personnel of Assam and Meghalaya, ensued again on September 27 at around 12:30 pm.

West Jaiñtia Hills deputy commissioner (DC) Batlang S Sohliya said magistrates and police force were at the spot to maintain peace and pacify the people from both sides.

Lapangap village is located in the border of West Jaiñtia Hills district in Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya minister Paul Lyngdoh informed that CM Conrad Sangma spoke to his Assam counterpart on the clashes.

“Skirmishes have been there is the past and this will end once we are able to resolve the border dispute,” he said.