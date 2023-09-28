North Lakhimpur: The decision to fell a tree full of nests of exotic birds to widen a road at Bihpuria in Assam‘s Lakhimpur district has sparked widespread outrage among nature lovers across the district.

The tall Sirish (Rain Tree) tree near the Bangalmora LP School in Naharani village in Bihpuria Revenue under Harmutty Forest Range of Lakhimpur district forest has been home to a large family of exotic birds like Asian Openbill Stork, Little Cormorant, and Cattle Egrets for a long period.

However, the road widening work on the Bangalmora-Dhunaguri PWD road has posed an existential threat to the birds with nests on that tree.

The widening of the already existing Bangalmora-Dhunagurighat road connects the under-construction bridge over Subansiri connecting Dhunaguri with Majuli.

The felling of trees on this 10 km long Bangalmora-Dhunaguri road has already begun, and it is just a matter of time before the axe falls on the Sirish tree in Naharani village. It is learnt that the concerned forest department has given the green signal to the felling drive.

With nests housing chicks and hatching eggs, the felling of the tree for road widening work may kill hundreds of birds and jeopardize the local ecosystem.

Meanwhile, a group of local nature lovers has written to the Assam Chief Secretary requesting to save the tree with bird habitation by making a curve while widening the road.