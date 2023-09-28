SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya is set to receive a grant of Rs 200 crore from the Centre.

The KHADC in Meghalaya will receive this Rs 200 crore grant from the Centre, earmarked through the 15th finance commission under the tied and untied grant.

The Centre is likely to release the grant before the Durga Puja holidays in the state.

This was informed by chief executive member (CEM) of the KHADC in Meghalaya – Pyniaid Sing Syiem – on Wednesday (September 27).

Furthermore, the Meghalaya government has released Rs 14 crore to the KHADC as share of royalty on minor minerals, he said.

“We expect to receive another Rs 30 crore as our share from the taxes collected by the Transport department as well as royalty on major minerals,” the CEM of KHADC in Meghalaya said.