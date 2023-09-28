GUWAHATI: A video has emerged on social media platforms, showing a woman from the Northeast being subjected to assault by a man in Ahmedabad.

A 24-year-old woman, who is from the Northeast, was assaulted and dragged by her hair by owner of a spa at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The woman from the Northeast went through this ordeal on September 25, following which, its video went viral on social media.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera outside the spa and investigation into the case began on September 27 after an FIR was registered.

According to reports, the woman from Northeast, who was thrashed the business partner of the accused – Mohsin – the owner of the spa – Galaxy Spa.

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows Mohsin brutally assaulting the woman, even tearing up her clothes.

According to reports, the victim woman from Northeast, refrained from filing a complaint against the accused for two days following the incident.

However, police reached out to the woman with assistance from a social worker and provided her with counselling, following which an FIR was registered in the case.

During interrogations, it was revealed that the woman engaged in an argument with Mohsin – the business partner of the victim – which turned violent.

Reacting to the incident Tripura royal scion and TIPRA party founder Pradyot Debbarma expressed dismay.

“To see any woman let alone someone from our Northeast region treated like this is outrageous. I hope @AhmedabadPolice takes cognisance and takes action against these men,” Pradyot Debbarma posted on X.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh has informed that “the matter has been taken up with Gujarat police and lawful action is being taken there and being followed up at senior levels”.