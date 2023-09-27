Thoubal: An irate mob burnt down a BJP mandal office in Thoubal district in Manipur on Wednesday.

This is not the first time a BJP office has been attacked amid the ongoing ethnic rift.

Also Read: Assam: Lakhimpur police arrest drug peddlers, but kingpins remain elusive

In June, three BJP offices in Thoubal district were vandalized by miscreants.

The mob destroyed the office gate, windows, and windshield of an SUV parked in the complex.

Also Read: Manipur: Entire state declared as “disturbed area” amidst rising violence

Meanwhile, fresh protests have erupted in Imphal Valley over the death of two missing students.

The situation turned tense again on Wednesday, with students from various parts of Imphal Valley organizing protest rallies over the killings.