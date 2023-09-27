Guwahati: The Manipur government has reportedly declared the entire state as a ‘disturbed area’ due to the prevailing law and order situation.

The declaration excludes 19 specific police station areas.

The state government stated that the “violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state of Manipur.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in specific regions of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for an additional six months.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the following districts and police station areas have been declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA: Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with the regions under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham Police Stations in Namsai district.

This declaration comes into effect on October 1, 2023, and will remain valid for a period of six months, unless withdrawn earlier.

In Nagaland, the following districts and police station areas have been declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA: Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts, along with specified police station jurisdictions in various districts.

This extension is also effective from October 1, 2023, and will remain in effect for six months unless withdrawn earlier.