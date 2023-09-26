Pathsala: At least 40 people have fallen ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ at a religious function at a Namghar in Pathsala in Assam’s Barpeta district.

According to sources, there were many people who went to attend a religious function on Monday and they were served chickpea and sprouts, after which they complained of ill health once they reached their residences.

The incident took place at Rupnagar Namghar in Pathsala with people suspecting it to be a cause of food poisoning.

Many people started experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting and thereafter, all the affected people were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on September 19, several people taken ill after consuming ‘Prasad’ in Vishwakarma Puja in Assam‘s Dhakuakhana. More than 100 people were hospitalized in incident.

The recent incident has caused a lot of concern among the local people as they eagerly await the find out more about the cause of the incident.