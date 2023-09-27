IMPHAL: The women’s wing of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has staged a massive demonstration against the ‘prompt’ inquiry initiated by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into the ‘killing’ of two Meitei students.

The ITLF’s women wing staged their protest in Churachandpur town of Manipur on Wednesday (September 27).

“We have organised this rally against the prompt initiation of CBI inquiry into the killing of the two students,” said ITLF women’s wing convenor Mary Jone.

Jone alleged that such inquiries were not initiated into the killings and rapes of Kukis in Manipur.

“There were many incidents of tribal women being raped, paraded naked and our men being killed. But no CBI inquiry was conducted then,” she said.

It may be mentioned here that tension prevails in valley areas of Manipur as protests erupted after against the brutal ‘killing’ of two Meitei students by suspected Kuki militants.