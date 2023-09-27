IMPHAL: 24 MLAs from Manipur, mostly Meitei legislators, have written to union home minister Amit Shah demanding “expeditious action” to nab culprits behind the ‘killing’ of two Meitei students.

24 Manipur MLAs, in the letter, urged union home minister Amit Shah to direct the central bureau of investigation (CBI) “to take up urgent expeditious action so that the guilty culprits are brought to book and justice is served at the earliest”.

The 24 Manipur MLAs have also cited the example of quick action initiated by law enforcing agencies in the viral video case, where two Kuki women were stripped, molested and paraded naked by an unruly mob of Meitei men on May 4.

“The two students went missing in July, with many believed them to have been murdered at that point of time. Urged HM to direct CBI to take up action on urgent basis, similar to the earlier incident of the viral video of the two women,” Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh – one of the signatories of the letter to union home minister Amit Shah – said.

It may be mentioned here that with tensions running high in Manipur, especially the valley areas of the state, following the brutal ‘killing’ of two Meitei students by suspected Kuki militants, the central bureau of investigation (CBI) has decided to dispatch a special team to investigate the case.

The CBI team will be led by special director Ajay Bhatnagar and will arrive at Imphal in Manipur on Wednesday (September 27).

“As per information received, a top CBI team is landing at Imphal to expedite this investigation and punish the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and give stringent punishment as per procedure prescribed by law,” said Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh.

Notably, massive protests and demonstrations erupted in the valley areas of strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday (September 26) after photos of two Meitei students – one male and one female – surfaced on social media.

The two young students went missing on July 6, during the peak of ethnic violence in Manipur, and were later allegedly ‘killed’ by suspected Kuki militants.

Both the missing, now dead, students belonged to the Meitei community in Manipur.

According to the timeline shown in the photos that went viral on social media, the pictures were taken on July 8 – two days after they had gone missing.

Luwangbi, after attending her coaching class, later went out with Hijam on his KTM bike for a ride on July 6, has not returned home since then.