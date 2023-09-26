Imphal: Security forces and Manipur police in a joint operation destroyed a bunker set up by suspected Kuki militants at Joujangtek village, on the border of Bishnupur and Noney districts, on Tuesday, officials said.

The operation was launched after a report that the militants were taking shelter in the village. They are reportedly responsible for the kidnapping and killing of two students, Phijam Hemjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, who went missing on July 6, 2023. Their bodies were found on Monday.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kuki militant hideout in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence input, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation at Village Bijang in Churachandpur district, and recovered a huge cache of weapons, ammunition.

A total of 12 weapons, including one Country Made Automatic Rifle, two Carbine Machine Guns, one 9mm Pistol, one Single Barrel Rifle, Seven Improvised Mortars, and some incriminating materials were recovered.

The recovered items have been handed over to Sanaikot Police Station.