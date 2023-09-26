Shillong: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pyniaid Sing Syiem, has informed that the Executive Committee (EC) will write to the concerned department of the state government regarding the issue of stray dogs littering in and around the vicinity of the council and MDC hostel in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Responding to a query raised by Shella MDC Teinwell Dkhar, the CEM said that the concern is with regard to the safety of the members and the public at large, as stray dogs may go wild and bite anyone.

He assured the House that the EC will soon write to the department concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that stray dogs do not litter near the council and hostel.

Syiem also informed that additional personnel will be employed to man the gate at the council and MDC hostel.

It is not known what actions would be taken against the dogs.

Either they might be relocated to someplace else or might be kept at a shelter, an official said.