Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the allegations that a company run by the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has received a Rs 10 crore subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

In his letter, Gogoi said that the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has allocated Rs 10 crore to M/S Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, the promoter of which is Smt. Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi said that this is a gross injustice to the many small and medium entrepreneurs, and companies with vast experience in food processing in Assam, who have been ignored.

Also Read: Assam: Fake notes worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Lakhimpur

He also alleged that the Assam Chief Minister has used his influence to help his wife’s firm get the subsidy.

Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and ensure that the subsidy is given to genuine and needy beneficiaries.

Also Read: Assam: Youth from Kokrajhar found dead in Guwahati, police launch probe

The Assam Chief Minister had earlier denied the allegations, saying that his wife’s firm is entitled to the subsidy and that he has not used his influence to help her.

The PMKSY is a central government scheme aimed at boosting the food processing sector in India.

The scheme provides subsidies to food processing units to improve their infrastructure and technology.