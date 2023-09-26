Guwahati: A youth from Kokrajhar, Assam who was reported missing found dead in the Noonmati area of Guwahati on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Raja Narzary from Kokrajhar.

His dead body was recovered from a rented accommodation in the Jayanta Nagar area in Noonmati.

He was reported to be missing on September 23 after he did not show up for work.

He was employed at the DS Group in Bamunimaidam.

He lived with a colleague in the rented accommodation.

However, after he was reported missing, the police launched a probe.

During the probe, the police reached their rented house and mysteriously found his dead body inside the toilet.

The toilet was reportedly locked from inside.

The exact cause of the death is not yet known.

The police said that they were looking into all angles including murder.