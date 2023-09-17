Kokrajhar: A suspected timber smuggler was shot dead by forest guards in the Jharbari forest area under Haltugaon forest division in Kokrajhar district in Assam in the early hours ofSunday.

The deceased has been identified as Hemanta Basumatary (45) of Gyanipur village under Serfanguri police station.

According to information, the forest patrolling team opened fire on suspected wood smugglers who were carrying logs on bicycles.

Also Read: Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah “astounded” over Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

One of the suspected smugglers sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Local villagers came out in large numbers to protest against the forest department, demanding justice for the brutal murder.

They alleged foul play in the incident and demanded a thorough probe.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC stays proceedings in Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s defamation case against Manish Sisodia

Senior police officials and Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokrajhar Jituraj Gogoi has been directed to conduct the inquiry and submit a detailed report within seven days.