Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhupen Borah expressed “astonishment” regarding the Singapore Government’s decision to award the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship to Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Lee Kuan Yew, often regarded as the “Father of Singapore,” was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and civility throughout his life.

However, Bhupen Borah claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma represents the antithesis of these values and principles.

Bhupen Borah pointed out that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has faced numerous allegations of involvement in financial scams during his political career.

He also criticized Sarma for allegedly making divisive and communal statements against minority communities, which he views as contrary to the spirit of Lee Kuan Yew’s inclusive leadership.

He accused the Chief Minister and his government of prioritizing public spectacles over delivering essential services to citizens expressing concerns about the increasing indebtedness of the state.

Bhupen Borah further said that he would write to the Singapore Government through its embassy in India, urging them to reconsider and withdraw the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship awarded to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The statement by the senior Congress leader was issued on its official group which was later deleted.

Earlier Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed media organisations about the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship through a statement.

The statement read, “As part of the Fellowship, the Chief Minister has been extended the invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow for his dedicated leadership in public works and development.”

It may be noted that the prestigious Fellow is conferred on individuals in recognition to their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

The Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s founding Prime Minister for his contributions to the nation. The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.

The statement further read, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been chosen for the award in recognition to his immense role in championing the cause of development and

international harmony.”