GUWAHATI: “Secularism is not a part of Indian culture.”

This was stated by Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah made this statement while speaking to reporters.

“India was never a secular country,” said Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

He said: “Secularism is a foreign concept, which the Congress introduced in the Indian Constitution.”

“Sanatan culture of India was replaced with secular by the Congress,” the Assam minister further said.

The Assam minister accused the Congress party of destroying the Constitution of India by including the word ‘secular’ in it.

“Now, the BJP will save the constitution,” said Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Earlier, the Congress party claimed that the new copies of the Constitution that were distributed to the MPs in the new Parliament building have no presence of words “socialist and secular”, mentioned in India’s preamble.

“The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us, the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn’t have the words ‘socialist secular’,” Congress leader and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed.

He said, “Their (BJP-led central government) intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue.”