GUWAHATI: Renowned academia from Assam – Professor Chandan Mahanta – is no more.

Prof Mahanta passed away on Tuesday (September 26) at the age of 61.

Chandan Mahanta breathed his last at his residence at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati in Assam.

Prof Chandan Mahanta had served as the Dean of Student Affairs and the Head of the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT-Guwahati.

According to reports, Mahanta was suffering from brain tumor – Glyoblastoma for last two years.

Also read: Assam: Tea Board reverts to English auction model from Bharat system, auctioneers protest

He was assisting the central government and in particular the Assam government in a range of water and environment related infrastructure projects.

Prof Mahanta served as member of numerous committees including ministry of power constituted committee on Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project.