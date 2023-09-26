HAFLONG: An Army officer and his wife have been arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ a minor child from Haflong in Dima Hasao district in Assam.

The arrested Army officer has been identified as: Major Shailendra Yadav and his wife Kimmy Ralson.

The couple was arrested by Dima Hasao police and was presented at the court of Haflong judicial magistrate in Assam, which ordered their judicial custody.

Kimmy Ralson, hailing from Haflong in Dima Hasao district in Assam had married Major Shailendra Yadav, during the officer’s stint at the hill town.

When Yadav was transferred to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, Kimmy Ralson – the wife of the Army officer – took the minor girl with her to Himachal Pradesh for household chores.

According to allegations, during her stay at the couple’s residence in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, the minor girl was allegedly subjected to physical torture.

The child was recently returned to her family in Haflong, Assam.

The young girl is currently receiving medical care at the Haflong civil hospital in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The couple has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), under section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The case has been registered at the Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district of Assam.