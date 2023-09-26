GUWAHATI: A major ruckus erupted at a restaurant in Guwahati city of Assam after a customer was served rice thali with dead lizard in it.

The incident took place at Maa Kali Hotel in Paltan Bazaar locality of Guwahati city in Assam.

A man from Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam had arrived in Guwahati on Monday (September 25) and went to the Maa Kali Hotel to have dinner.

As he was having his supper along with other customers, the Silchar man found a lizard in his rice thali.

This led to a brawl-like situation at the restaurant between the customers and the management of the restaurant.

Later, the man from Silchar lodged a complaint at the Paltan Bazaar police station in Guwahati city of Assam against the restaurant for violating hygiene standards and compromising public health.