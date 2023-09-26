Pro-Khalistan protestors in Canada, on Monday (September 25), staged protests outside Indian diplomatic missions at Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

In Toronto, demonstrators even went to the extent of burning the Indian flag, Mint reported.

The protestors also hit a cardboard figure of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with shoes.

In Ottawa, protesters were seen outside the Indian High Commissioner’s office, waving flags that read ‘Khalistan’.

“We are really thankful to Justin Trudeau… We want no stone left unturned to get to the bottom of this cowardly act,” Reuters quoted one of the protesters as saying.

Meanwhile, diplomatic relations between India and Canada are at an all-time low with tensions running high over the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently, said that the country’s intelligence agencies were investigating ‘credible’ allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Indian authorities have, meanwhile, rubbished the allegations terming them as ‘absurd’.

Notably, Canada has issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens in India, asking them to “remain vigilant and exercise caution”.

“In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution,” the Canadian government said in an update.

Earlier, India had also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada last week.

India had also announced its decision to stop all categories of visas, including e-visas, for Canadian nationals.