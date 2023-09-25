Guwahati: Thundering knocks by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues coupled with bowling heroics from Titas Sadhu ensured a famous win for the Indian cricket team as they trashed the Sri Lankan team to clinch historic Gold Medal for Team India at the continental tournament in Hangzhou.

The Little Master Sachin Tendulkar along with Rohit Sharma and Anil Kumble congratulated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for rewriting history and clinching the Gold Medal for the first time in Asian Games.

Tendulkar wrote in his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “What a remarkable achievement by our Women’s Cricket Team! Winning gold at the Asian Games is an extraordinary feat. Continue to soar to greater heights!” Tendulkar wrote.

Former Indian spin wizard Harbhajan Singh also extended his wishes to the women’s team after the Indian contingent as they enhanced their medal tally to 11 with two gold, three silver and six bronze at the Asian Games.

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble also applauded the Indian women’s team following their impressive win over Sri Lanka in the Gold Medal clash.

“A great performance by the Indian women’s cricket team at the Asian Games final! Well-deserved victory, Team India! Congratulations!”

Former Indian Fast Bowler Venkatesh Prasad wrote, “Many congratulations to the Indian Women on the brilliant #GoldMedal at the Asian Games. You have made the country proud and have made a great demonstration of strength and fighting spirit.”

Batting first India scored 116-7 in 20 overs and in reply Sri Lankan could only manage 97-8 in 20 overs, which ensured India won by 19 runs and lifted the coveted Gold Medal.