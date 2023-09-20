NEW DELHI: The Australian government has raised concerns over the claims of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Indian agents might have been behind the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Speaking on the issue, Australian foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said: “These are concerning reports. I note that investigations are still underway.”

She added that the Australian government is “monitoring these developments closely with our partners and we will continue to do so”.

It may be mentioned here that India expelled a top Canadian diplomat from the country, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) informed on Tuesday (September 19).

“The high commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India,” the MEA said.

It added: “The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days.”

The MEA said that the “decision reflects government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities”.

Notably, Canada, earlier, expelled an Indian diplomat after the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that alleged links between Indian government agents and killing of Khalistani separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was a Canadian citizen, earlier this year, is under investigation.

According to Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly the expelled Indian diplomat is the head of the Indian intelligence in Canada.

“If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly was quoted as saying by AP.

Earlier, while speaking at the House of Commons, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said: “Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

“Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence security officials of the Indian government. Last week, at the G20, I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms,” the Canadian Prime Minister said.

Trudeau further urged the Indian government to “cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter” and reiterate its stand on “extra-judicial operations” in another country.

Earlier during the G20 summit in New Delhi, Indian PM Narendra Modi had expressed his concerns to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over alleged “anti-India activities” by “extremist elements” in Canada.

“He (Prime Minister Modi) conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” the Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

On June 18 this year, Hardeep Singh Nijjar (45) was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car outside a Gurdwara in Canada.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau informed that authorities are investigating alleged links between the murder and agents of the Indian government.

The Canadian security intelligence service had, prior to June 18, also told Nijjar they had information that he was “under threat from professional assassins”.

Nijjar was wanted by the Indian government for allegedly being a “mastermind/active member” of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

KTF has been designated by the Indian government as a terrorist group.