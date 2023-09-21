GUWAHATI: Dean (academics) of NIT-Silchar in Assam – BK Roy – has been ‘temporarily’ removed from his post following intense protest in the institute over death of a student.

Protesting students of NIT-Silchar in Assam had accused BK Roy of harassment that led to the suicide of a third-year student from Arunachal Pradesh.

NIT registrar KL Baishnab informed that Roy has been replaced by Dr Lalit Kumar Saikia as interim-dean (academics) until further orders.

The NIT registrar also appealing to protesting students to stop demonstrations and resume classes, saying that their demands can be resolved through discussions.

“If the image of NIT-Silchar is tarnished, then the future of students will also be affected. Therefore, we appeal to students to return to their classes,” Baishnab said.

It may be mentioned here that over 2000 students of NIT-Silchar in Assam were on a hunger strike since September 17 demanding removal of the dean academics.

Meanwhile, father of the victim student from Arunachal Pradesh has threatened to file an FIR against NIT-Silchar authorities in Assam “to find the reason” behind his son’s death.

“I want to know, why my son killed himself. I will file an FIR to find the reason behind by son’s death,” the grieving father said.

The father also informed that he is yet to receive the post-mortem report of his son.

Earlier, the protesting NIT-Silchar students wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi seeking their intervention into the matter.

“Dean Academics has been harassing students since the beginning of his tenure. The student died by suicide due to the constant pressure from the professor,” the students wrote.

Notably, Koj Buker from Arunachal Pradesh, a third semester student of the electrical engineering department at NIT-Silchar had committed suicide that triggered the protest at the institute.

He allegedly hung himself after failing exams and being unable to clear back papers, sources said.

The student had requested the college authorities to allow him to register for the next semester, but his request was reportedly turned down.

According to the NIT authorities, Koj Buker had failed in seven subjects in the first semester.

Buker’s death sparked massive outrage among students, who alleged that the college administration was insensitive and had failed to provide him with the necessary support.

They also accused the administration of introducing new guidelines that were making it difficult for students to cope.