SILCHAR: Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Silchar in Assam have written to President Droupadi Murmu over the tensions that gripped the institute following the suicide of a third semester student at the campus.

In an open letter to President Murmu, the students of NIT-Silchar in Assam have stated that they wrote the letter “with an increasing sense of urgency and desperation”.

“The situation within our institution has escalated to an alarming level, necessitating your immediate intervention to avert further harm,” the letter stated.

The students of NIT-Silchar in Assam are demanding resignation of the dean of the academics for his alleged role in the suicide of a student recently.

“The actions and attitudes of our college administration have plunged the campus into a state of chaos, causing widespread distress among the student body,” the letter stated.

It adds: “The Dean Academic has been harassing students since the beginning of his tenure. This also illustrates that the Director Dilip Kumar Baidya has been incompetent throughout his tenure and has failed miserably.”

It may be mentioned here that Koj Buker from Arunachal Pradesh, a third semester student of the electrical engineering department at NIT-Silchar had committed suicide that triggered the protest at the institute.

He allegedly hung himself after failing exams and being unable to clear back papers, sources said.

The student had requested the college authorities to allow him to register for the next semester, but his request was reportedly turned down.

Buker’s death sparked massive outrage among students, who alleged that the college administration was insensitive and had failed to provide him with the necessary support.

They also accused the administration of introducing new guidelines that were making it difficult for students to cope.

“We demand the administration of our college to provide the parents of the Koj Buker with proper compensation, be it in the form of financial aid, legal assistance or security in any form,” the letter read.

“Since, the protest was instigated by the members of the administration, any student who happens to be involved in the protest should not be penalized or met with any sort of legal ramification in any possible form,” it stated.