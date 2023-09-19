GUWAHATI: Naagaland-based Dimasa Naisho Hosom (DNH), the apex body of Dimasas, on Tuesday demanded the Assam government for immediate arrest of the police officials who were involved in the firing at a designated camp of an extremist group leading to the death of one cadre and injuries of three others.

A DNLA (Dimasa National Liberation Army) cadre identified as Bibojit Hafila alias Ali Dimasa was killed on the spot when a police team fired at the cadres at the Khasmaipur designated camp under Maibong police station in Dima Hasao district in the wee hours of September 15.

Three cadres – Tinjon Dimasa, Soth Dimasa and Rainbow Dimasa were also injured in the incident and they have been undergoing treatment.

Narrating the incident, Dima Hasao superintendent of police Mayank Jha told reporters: “While a police team was on patrol duty at night, the commander of DNLA at the camp got involved in an altercation with the police outside their camp. He was roaming in a drunken state late at night and the police asked him to go back to the camp. But he started to quarrel with the police officers.”

However, the Dhansiripar unit of DNH rejected the version of SP and described it as “absurd” and not acceptable.

“The action of the supposed law keepers of Dima Hasao upon the Dimasa people in the past and the present incident is without doubt a human right violation and insult to the very existence of the Dimasa people which can’t be condoned,” Dhansiripar DNH organizing secretary Nunison Nunisa said.

“The DNH stands with the civil society organization of Dima Hasao in demanding immediate arrest of the culprit and award punishment as per the law of the land,” Nunisa said.

Earlier, Dimasa Peoples’ Supreme Council (DPSC) demanded the Assam Police for an immediate probe into the incident to give justice to the victim and his family.

In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, DPSC chairman Kharmindao Dimasa demanded immediate action against SI Mahidul Jamal, officer-in-charge of Maibang police station for the unprovoked firing.

“I request you to enquire immediately about the case properly and give justice to the DNLA cadres, who have been staying at the designated camp after surrendering all weapons before the authority,” Dimasa added.

Condemning the incident Dima Hasao District Committee (DHDCC) president Samarjit Haflongbar said: “Police team came inside the designated campo violating the ceasefire ground rules and fired at the armless DNLA cadres.”

“We have condemned the incident in the strongest terms. At the same time, we urged the state government to institute an inquiry into the incident. Action should be taken against the police personnel to prevent such incidents in future,” Haflongbar added.