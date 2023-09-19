Guwahati: Cybercrime in Assam seems to be growing as the police have apprehended numerous gangs in the state.

In one similar operation, a police team in Nagaon arrested four suspected scammers.

The accused were involved in cybercrime through mobile devices.

A police source informed that the accused were caught near the Kachua area of Kampur in the district.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Kalia’ – the female gibbon, who was a centre of attraction for tourists, dies due to ‘negligence’ of forest department in Tinsukia

The police during the operation seized 11 mobile phones, 497 SIM cards, and two power banks.

The accused were identified as Abdul Rahman, Faizul Haque, Umar Farooq, and Saddam Hussain.

They were allegedly scamming people through mobile devices using the OTP (one-time password) mode.

Also Read: ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma accused of financial scams’: Assam Congress chief in open letter to Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

They pretended to be employees of banks or other financial institutions to trap their victims.

They would call unsuspecting victims and ask for OTPs. They would either tell them that their bank account is frozen pr they might help them with loans.

Once the victims give them the OTP, the scammers would empty the bank accounts with any money they could.

Once they were done with it, the number used to call the victims was switched.

The police have now begun an investigation to trace who others are involved with the accused.