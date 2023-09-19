MORIGAON: A shocking incident has been reported from Morigaon district of Assam.

A 25-year-old woman was raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants in Morigaon, Assam.

The woman, who is a mother of a one-month old baby, was allegedly raped and murdered when she was alone at her home with her baby.

The incident took place at Pasatia area in Morigaon district of Assam late on Monday (September 18) night.

The miscreants allegedly barged into the house and raped her.

Later, she was strangulated to death by the miscreants.

At the time of the crime, the husband of the victim woman was not at home.

The husband works as a security guard at a cinema hall and he had a night shift on Monday (September 18).

The husband said that although his wife had mentioned about some individuals roamed around the area during night, the couple did not pay much heed on the matter.

“It was only after I reached home in the morning that I came to know about the crime against my wife,” the husband said.

Meanwhile, the police reached the crime site after being informed about the incident and have launched an investigation.

The body of the victim woman was, meanwhile, sent for post-mortem.

The locals in the area have demanded a speedy investigation into the crime and arrest of the culprits at the earliest.