GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah has said that he is “astounded by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy’s decision to award the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”.

In an open letter to the Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy over its decision to bestow the country’s top fellowship to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state Congress chief said: “Lee Kuan Yew, the Father of Singapore, was an exemplary statesman who demonstrated honesty, hardwork and civility all his life.”

“On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma exemplifies the opposite of everything that Lee Kuan Yew stood for. In fact he stands for all that is wrong in Indian politics,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said.

The Assam Congress president said: “He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is accused of several financial scams. It is purely the fear of going to jail that made him join the current ruling party.”

“He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) has regularly made highly communalised statements against minorities. His political comments are also vulgar in the extreme, for which a local court has summoned him,” he said.

“His (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) government, while organising one public spectacle after another, has failed to provide basic services to citizens. And all this while, the state has gone deeper and deeper into indebtedness,” he added.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah urged the Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy “to withdraw the award of this prestigious Fellowship to this corrupt politician immediately”.

Earlier, the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO) stated: “Sarma has been chosen for the award in recognition of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony.”

Founded in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, who was the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, for his contributions to the nation.

The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.

The prestigious fellowship is conferred on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

The fellowship invites exceptional people for special visits to Singapore.