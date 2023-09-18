Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been summoned by a court in Uttarakhand for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly election campaign.

The summons were issued in response to a complaint filed by Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Ganesh Upadhyay, who alleged that Sarma had questioned Gandhi’s lineage and made defamatory remarks against his mother, Sonia Gandhi, during a public rally in February 2022.

Also Read: Assam: Three fake gold smugglers arrested in Sonitpur

Upadhyay also alleged that Sarma’s remarks were inflammatory and a misuse of the Information Technology Act.

Sarma had said at the rally that India had conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan under the leadership of General Bipin Rawat and that Rahul Gandhi had asked for proof of the strike.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded with Singapore’s top fellowship

He then went on to ask if the Congress leader had ever been asked to prove whose son he was.

CM Sarma has to appear before the court on September 21 to respond to the allegations.