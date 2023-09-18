GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been awarded with Singapore’s top fellowship.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been awarded the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.

The Assam chief minister was awarded the fellowship for his “distinguished contribution to public service”.

CM Sarma expressed his “profound gratitude” at receiving the award.

The Assam CM further termed it as a recognition of the state’s growing global stature, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) read.

Sarma has also been extended an invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow.

The Assam CMO stated: “Sarma has been chosen for the award in recognition of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony.”

Founded in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, who was the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, for his contributions to the nation.

The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.

The prestigious fellowship is conferred on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

The fellowship invites exceptional people for special visits to Singapore.