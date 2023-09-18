GUWAHATI: Amid the ongoing “subsidy and land scam” row in Assam, a BJP state minister has defended chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife over the controversy.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has recently been embroiled in a controversy surrounding alleged “land scam”.

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said: “Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is an established entrepreneur. Her father was also a well-known businessman.”

The Assam minister said that there is nothing wrong if someone, as successful as Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wants to wants to expand his or her business.

“Any businessman or woman can apply for benefits under government schemes. There is no restriction on it,” the Assam minister said.

Earlier, allegations surfaced that the Chief Minister’s wife had bought 50 bigha 2 kata of agricultural land in Kaliabor Dargaji village in Nagaon district after Sarma became the CM two years ago.

Citing a RTI report, it was claimed that as per the ceiling law, no one can own more than 49.5 bigha of agricultural land and therefore, after the Chief Minister’s wife bought the land, its category was changed to industrial land.

Furthermore, it is also being alleged that the central government approved a “Rs 10-crore grant” to Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.